Astro Bot review for PS5

Platform: PS5

Publisher: PlayStation Studios

Developer: Team Asobi

Medium: Digital

Players: 1

Online: Leaderboards

ESRB: E

PlayStation finally has a fresh new mascot and a proper AAA title to go with him. With the release of the PS4 back in 2020, we were treated to a free game in the form of what would feel like a tech demo showing off the DualShock controller’s Haptic Feedback feature. Like many consoles in the past, we got some new bells and whistles added to the hardware, and a few games at launch which helped to take advantage of them, then the focus just fizzles away for most development cycles.

With Astro’s Playroom for the PS5 launch, we were given much more than a tech demo. You were given one of the cutest, funnest, and most immersive games yet using PlayStation’s new DualSense tech. From the moment the game started you were feeling, hearing and controlling Astro, your main character throughout the adventures that featured a plethora of PlayStation themed levels and even cameos in robot form of some of their biggest characters from over the years.

For me, it was such an exceptional game and it was revisited so many times over the years in the hopes Astro would get the love he truly deserved. For the record, before his PS5 outing, he was given the PlayStation VR treatment in Astro Bot Rescue Mission. The challenge was it was on PSVR, and despite having one, I barely played it. Fast forward to last year and my son is looking to try video games and his first entry as a 7-year-old was, you guessed it, Astro’s Playroom. He was a natural and has since has completed it so many times he clocked in over 200 hours.

His love of the game and character brought us back to the PSVR in which I set up for him to try but could not allow him to play completely. He’s too young and it saddened me he could not experience a full game for Astro. Then, out of the blue, we got a certain announcement for a full-fledged AAA PS5 game called simply Astro Bot. Having watched videos of the PSVR game, we were familiar with some of the other settings and villains which are also in the latest release.

I would take a guess and say, Astro Bot is a spiritual successor to Rescue Mission. A lot of the enemies and bosses make a return, but the levels and story are different. The length overall is the longest of the three games as well although you can finish the main story within 12-15 hours. The premise is in proper fashion to what you would expect if playing an Astro game and as expected there is an abundance of PlayStation hardware and IPs used as the theme for the story.

Astro and friends are having fun in space after his last adventure, but that is abruptly interrupted as an evil space alien steals a part of their ship which just so happens to be a PlayStation 5 console. Your ship is trashed, and all your fellow bots are now missing, and Astro needs to save the day. It’s a simple story, but cleverly weaved into an unforgettable experience.

When I say this is the biggest gaming surprise of 2024, I’m not kidding. It’s so easy to pick up, but a true challenge to master. Like its predecessor, there are plenty of puzzle pieces and items to collect along your journey, and while there are 5 main worlds, there is so much to unlock. This game’s Platinum Trophy has called to me, and while many know I’m not a completionist, it doesn’t feel like a chore to earn in Astro Bot. Well, minus some mind-numbing challenging levels you may find later.

Let’s talk about the immersion of DualSense’s Haptic Feedback. While this is something we definitely have seen other games utilize well, Team Asobi has truly mastered it, and you will be so glad they have. From simply feeling the texture of the worlds you walk on, to using the new power ups which look and behave like upgrades you would find in game, versus a suit Astro wore in Playroom. Everything feels unique, and with the combination of the controller speaker, the haptics are a sublime addition to your gaming experience.

Let’s be honest, the best thing about Astro Bot is the gameplay — it’s simply such a tight game. From the controls to the visual and sound design, everything works together in perfect harmony. Each level is unique and the themes are widely diverse. One of the coolest features is some of the level specific power ups you will find throughout the worlds, and I feel this is something worth being surprised by and what helps makes the experience that much more enjoyable. Another special treat is the vast amount of PlayStation cameos you will see in bot form as you rescue each from the levels.

We are treated to the traditional elemental type levels in Astro Bot, but one of the coolest types, are themed for some of your favorite PlayStation games. I will leave you with that and you will thank me later. Something that struck me personally with my time with Astro was I could not help comparing my enjoyment with it to my time with Mario Odyssey, which happens to be my favorite modern Mario game.

The styles of levels, and unique abilities that are created for specific worlds, is eerily similar, but not in a way that feels like a copy. The collecting aspect, the hidden expansion of the game, the story progression and the overall sense of scale is very fitting.

There are a lot of welcome returns including the Gacha Machine, which is even more loaded with items. As you progress through the world, you will unlock new shops which give Astro much more customization than ever which include costumes, paint options for Astro’s mini ship (Which happens to be a PS5 controller), and more I won’t spoil.

As for game length, as of this review I’m at 98% completion with the game overall and Trophy wise, and about 19 hours to give you context. The sheer enjoyment of the game had me playing most levels to completion as I progressed the story, something I never enjoyed doing. In Astro Bot it doesn’t feel like a chore, which is a true value in the content.

To me, the biggest perk Astro Bot has was being able to see my son play and love his time with it so much. He was engulfed in the world immediately and finished the story before I did. He also compared it to Mario Odyssey, which he shares the same love of it as I do. This was a game that continued the Father/Son bonding we have been building in gaming and even came to my rescue on one those difficult challenge levels I mentioned above. Despite the ease of picking the game up, mastering platforming is a whole other challenge and my son was up to the challenge. Seeing him finish the levels I spent 20 minutes trying to pass is one of the coolest nerd dad moments I have had. In short, I cannot boast about this game enough and plan to chat more about it on Pressed For Time in the near future, so stand by.

Astro Bot is well worth the price of admission and will be a great gaming option for all ages with the Holidays coming up quickly. Grab it now, and even the new Astro Bot DualSense controller, which I think will be a hot item this year as well.

Note: Sony provided us with an Astro Bot code for review purposes.

Score: 10