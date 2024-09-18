What’s Havik got in store for the denizens of the New Era…find out in the latest Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns launch trailer



The first story expansion for Mortal Kombat 1 is set to enter this mortal realm on September 24th and the team at Warner Bros. Games released a new trailer detailing what is to come in the next chapter of Mortal Kombat 1.

After stopping the sorcerer Shang Tsung, the hard fought peace is once again shattered when the keeper of Chaos Havik reveals himself. Mileena, now the queen of outworld once again has to consider working with Earthrealm to quell this threat. Can Fire God Liu Kang’s wish of ending the cycle of violence a foolish one. For the sake of this franchise’s future I expect it to be a complete folly. This expansion will also reintroduce combatants such as Sektor, Cyrax and the wrath-like Noob Saibot…so I doubt these kombatants won’t be talking it out any time soon.

This trailer also gives us a first taste of the fatality of the second kombat pass’s first guest character…The Scream movies’ persistent killer, Ghostface. Even the most hardened beings can’t help being turned into a cowering fool in the presence of this seemingly supernatural slasher. He will eventually join the cast along with Terminator’s T-1000 and Conan the Barbarian’s…well Conan the Barbarian.

In addition to a new story, additional kombatants, the release of this expansion will add Animalities to the frey…so transform into an animal form and savage your defeated foe! While Khaos Reigns will require a purchase, the Animality update will be free to anyone with access to the base version of Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns will be available September 24th and Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PC, Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns – Official Launch Trailer



