Focus on the New Era’s Cyrax in the latest Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns trailer

Mortal Kombat 1 players can expect new stories, characters and mechanics when the Khaos Reigns expansion releases on September 24th. Warner Bros Games and NetherRealm Studios released a new trailer highlighting one of the new characters who will be joining the cast next month.

Cyrax who was originally introduced as a cyber-ized ninja warrior with plenty of explosive ordinances has been re-imagined as a proud member of the Zaki Clan that serves in the Lin Kuei. Her skills earn her the right to serve under the genius armorer known as Sektor. However Cyrax’s independent streak seems to have earned the ire of her superior. In the trailer we see the ninja question the plans of her grandmaster, however she seemingly obeys orders. However the trailer also shows what could be some time in the future where the proud kombatant has run afoul of the creator of the armor she wears so adeptly.

Many things have changed about Cyrax, but the character’s cadre of grenades and energy net is still present. What this new Cyrax brings to table is a wicked leg lariat (check the 0:58 second mark of the trailer). Utilize her speed and blitz your opponent until you hear that iconic screed “Finish Him” at which you can do a fatality…or perhaps something more animalistic.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns will include the store expansion and the second Kombat Pack. This will add the fighters Cyrax, Sektor, Noob Saibot, guest fighters such as T1000, Ghostface and Conan the Barbarian.

Players who own the base title can pre-order Khaos Reigns digitally and for those who has not stepped into Fire God Liu Kang’s New Era, you can get the base title, Kombat Pack 1 and the Khaos Reigns expansion in one single package with the Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. The expansion and the non-guest fighters will be available September 24th, the animalities update will also launch on the same day and will be a free update.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns – Official Cyrax Gameplay Trailer



