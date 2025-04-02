Elden Ring, Tamagotchi and “Pac-Man” will make landfall onto the Nintendo Switch 2

Well if you manage to secure a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order on April 9th, you certainly won’t be at a loss at what you can play on Nintendo’s newest portable console. Publisher Bandai Namco will be offering two new experiences and porting a much beloved title as Tamagotchi: Plaza, Shadow Labyrinth and Elden Ring Tarnished Edition will be rolling out onto the platform during 2025.

Tamagotchi Plaza will lead things off on June 27th, 2025 as the sequel of Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop as they create a storefront that will serve the beloved digital pets. This game will be compatible with the Tamagotchi Uni line of devices. Making the connection will grant you special items, events and dialogue that can’t be obtained through any other means.

We were first introduced to the world of Shadow Labyrinth in the critically acclaimed Secret Level series on Prime Video and later learned that it was a jumping point for a Metroidvania-ish game where you must fight and eat to survive in a hostile world. The game has been announced for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and the original Switch…now we know the Switch 2 will be getting a native version of the game day and date when Shadow Labyrinth comes out July 18th, 2025.

Players were enthralled by the world crafted by the FromSoftware team and famed author George R. R. Martin in Elden Ring and were all too eager to explore another section of the Lands Between in its expansion Shadow of the Erdtree. Switch 2 players will be able to experience both when Elden Ring Tarnished Edition strides onto the platform sometime in 2025. In addition to being the “complete” Elden Ring experience, Tarnished Edition can lay claim that it will be the first to offer new armor and customization features for your steed, Torrent.

So that’s Bandai Namco’s first volley onto the Nintendo Switch 2. Will we see “Nintendo Switch 2 Edition”’d versions of existing titles such as Gundam Breakers 4, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot? Perhaps new complete ports of games that didn’t grace the Nintendo ecosystem last time around, like Dragon Ball Sparking Zero or Bleach Rebirth of Souls. It’s really anyone’s guess…but Bandai Namco is certainly putting a good foot forward.