Accessorize and protect your Switch 2 with snakebyte’s newest product range

We’ve finally learned all we needed to know about Nintendo’s newest hardware and as the days tick down to June 6th, it would be prudent to invest in some accessories to get the most out of this portable console that you’ve spent your hard earned money on. So snakebyte has revealed it’s line of Switch 2 accessories so that you can play your games, keep your new Joy-Con 2s topped off and of course travel with your console safely.

Gamers might want to pick up the Starter Kit S2 which includes a soft nylon case, screen protector, in-ear headphones, silicon grips and a cleaning cloth. If you’re planning to clock in numerous hours to explore the wide open spaces of Mario Kart World, you might want to pair the Fast Charging Cable S2 and the Power Charge S2 power adapter to ensure uninterrupted play.

This is just a fraction of the accessories snakebyte has developed in anticipation for the new hardcase coming from Nintendo. The full lineup is detailed in the press release embedded below



Products in the new range include: GAMEPAD RGB S2™ A wireless professional controller featuring Hall-Effect Thumbsticks for drift free, ultra reliable use. Tactile rumble feedback brings you deeper into your game and dual back buttons provide enhanced control options. USB-C charging allows for quick, simple charging and translucent shell with RGB lighting provides a stunning backdrop to your Switch 2 gaming. GAMEPAD S2™ A wireless professional controller featuring Hall-Effect Thumbsticks for drift free, ultra reliable use. Tactile rumble feedback brings you deeper into your game and dual back buttons provide enhanced control options. USB-C charging allows for quick, simple charging. ERGO GRIP S2™ Enhance your Switch 2 gaming with the comfortable Ergo Grip, designed to offer fatigue-free play during sustained gaming sessions. Slot your Joy-Con 2™ controllers into the Ergo Grip where the rubber handholds make for a comfortable way to game for hours. LED indicator shows player number and charge status. HEADSET CORE S2™ Enjoy crystal clear audio and immersive gaming with the Headset Core S for Switch 2. Featuring 40mm drivers for quality audio, a foldable, cushioned design for easy storage and transport and a removable microphone with in-line volume controls. TWIN CHARGE S2™ Effortlessly charge up to two Joy-Con 2 controllers for your Switch 2 with this simple to use, compact charger. Powered via USB-C and featuring dual charge level LED’s, gamers can keep their Joy-Con 2 controllers safe, secure and ready for play at all times. QUAD CHARGE S2™ Charge up to four Joy-Con 2 controllers simultaneously with this simple to use charging solution. Featuring individual LED indicators, vibrant RGB lighting and a secure slide-in design, the Quad Charge S2 keeps you and up to three other gamers powered up at all times! POWER CHARGE S2™ Power your play with the Power Charge S2. A versatile USB-C AC adapter, the Power Charge S2 features USB power delivery 3.0 (PD 3.0) and advanced GaN technology for fast, efficient and reliable charging. Designed for global compatibility, the Power Charge S2 includes plug adapters for US, EU, UK and AUS regions. FAST CHARGING CABLE S2™ Charge your Switch 2 and other USB-C devices fast and safely with this 100W fast charging cable. Featuring PD-enabled safety, durable nylon branding and a two-meter length. STARTER KIT S2™ An ideal way to start your Switch 2 adventure, the Starter Kit S2 is a premium starter kit designed for safety and enhanced gaming on the go. Featuring a durable, premium nylon carry case, tempered glass screen protector, in-ear headphones, silicon grips and cleaning cloth. Available in black and grey. SLING CASE S2™ Stylish, secure and great quality, the Sling Case S2 allows gamers to take their Switch 2, games and accessories with them wherever they go. A versatile crossbody style shoulder bag, the Sling Case S2 features a spacious main compartment and convenient patch pocket for easy storage of console, Joy-Con 2 controllers, earbuds, games and more! Available in blue and grey. TRAVEL CASE S2 Protect and store your Switch 2 with this durable and compact Travel Case. Made from ballistic nylon and PU leather, it’s water repellent. Impact resistant and offers ample space for console and accessories. SYSTEM ORGANISER CASE S2 Protect and organize your Switch 2 console and accessories with the System Organiser Case S2. Featuring durable water repellent nylon, dedicated compartments for accessories and a scratch resistant exterior, it’s a superb way to keep your Switch 2 world organized and safe for travel. Available in black and grey.