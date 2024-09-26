Equivalent Exchange is real as Ken and Chun Li join the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves roster

The Tokyo Game Show has kicked off and it seems like SNK has fired the first major shot of the show. The fighting game developer revealed that their upcoming title Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be receiving not one but two guest characters from Capcom…Ken Masters and the Strongest Woman in the World, Chun Li.

When Capcom announced that they would be hosting Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui in Street Fighter 6, fans were wondering what SNK would be getting in return and now we know…a blond guy and their most popular female characters. It was literally a 1:1 swap. The duo will seemingly be their SF6 guises and they will not be coming to the base title, rather as part of the game’s first season pass. Ken will arrive first in Summer 2025 and Chun Li will follow in Winter 2025.

I’m all for crossovers but the real thing that I want is Capcom vs SNK 3 or SNK vs Capcom 2…a full blown crossover game, but I will absolutely settle for this exchange program thing as well. Now…when will SNK reveal the announcement that Cristiano Ronaldo teased this past weekend.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves go all out April 24, 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

FATAL FURY: CotW × STREET FIGHTER｜Teaser Trailer



