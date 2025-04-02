Mario Kart World is a go for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch

As we mentioned in our Nintendo Switch 2 Direct wrap-up article, here, Nintendo’s big release out of the gate for the Switch 2 is obviously Mario Kart World. The open world Mario Kart title will be available as a bundle with the hardware as well as a la carte, and looks to really take the experience to a whole new level in terms of multiplayer and massive environments.

The game will support 24 drivers per race, and feature a vast interconnected environment in a variety of traditional and not-so-traditional Mario Kart modes such as Knockout Tour and Free Roam.

Check out a ton of new screens and the new trailer, and stay tuned for a Mario Kart World specific Direct event on April 17th! Mario Kart World will launch alongside the Switch 2 on June 5th, 2025. Pre-orders will start soon too!

Mario Kart World – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2



Mario Kart World screens:

Put the pedal to the metal in Mario Kart World, a brand-new experience set in a vast interconnected environment. Race seamlessly across connected courses that deliver Mario Kart racing like never before. Twenty-four drivers can compete in a race. Participate in the new Knockout Tour mode, where you’ll barrel through back-to-back courses and checkpoints, with no pit stops along the way. If a player doesn’t make it to each checkpoint at a high-enough placement, they will be eliminated. And in Free Roam, it’s possible to go off the racetrack and drive in any direction you wish, explore areas that pique your interest and take some photos at scenic spots with a group of friends. Mario Kart World races onto Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5. More details will be revealed in a Mario Kart World Direct presentation on April 17 at 06:00 PST / 09:00 EST.