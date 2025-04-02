Nintendo Switch 2 official accessories, packaging and pricing revealed

Get ready to open those wallets potential Nintendo Switch 2 owners, because the list of first party accessories and some pricing has been revealed! Check out the Switch 2 Camera and new Pro Controller, though not everything is all that exciting… the USB-C AC Adapter for example, but those prices are a bit interesting for sure.
Nintendo has confirmed that most of the original Nintendo Switch accessories will be mostly compatible with the new console, though not all features may be supported depending on the game or function required.
There’s also some product shots and packaging and whatnot as well, so check out those details below. Hop on over to the official site for a chance to pre-order things soon too.
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
MSRP $79.99
Left and Right Joy-Con 2 controllers
MSRP $89.99
Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip
MSRP $34.99
Joy-Con 2 Strap
MSRP $12.99
Joy-Con 2 Wheel (set of two)
MSRP $19.99
Nintendo Switch 2 Camera
MSRP $49.99
Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set
MSRP $109.99
Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector
MSRP $34.99
Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case
MSRP $79.99
Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter
MSRP $29.99