Nintendo Switch 2 official accessories, packaging and pricing revealed

Get ready to open those wallets potential Nintendo Switch 2 owners, because the list of first party accessories and some pricing has been revealed! Check out the Switch 2 Camera and new Pro Controller, though not everything is all that exciting… the USB-C AC Adapter for example, but those prices are a bit interesting for sure.

Nintendo has confirmed that most of the original Nintendo Switch accessories will be mostly compatible with the new console, though not all features may be supported depending on the game or function required.

There’s also some product shots and packaging and whatnot as well, so check out those details below. Hop on over to the official site for a chance to pre-order things soon too.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

MSRP $79.99

Left and Right Joy-Con 2 controllers

MSRP $89.99

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip

MSRP $34.99

Joy-Con 2 Strap

MSRP $12.99

Joy-Con 2 Wheel (set of two)

MSRP $19.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera

MSRP $49.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set

MSRP $109.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector

MSRP $34.99

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case

MSRP $79.99

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter

MSRP $29.99