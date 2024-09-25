PlayStation State of Play September 2024 Recap

Sony’s video production team has been burning the midnight oil as of late, first having produced a showcase for the PlayStation 30th Anniversary line of products (available for pre-order in two days…godspeed to anyone who is trying) and now a 40 minute showcase of the games and DLC that will be coming to the PlayStation platform. Will the PlayStation faithful declare “We’re totally back” or will the sulk as the brand lets them down like an absentee father?

Leading off on the right foot, Astro Bot graces our screen to announce that the game is getting a free speedrunning DLC which will include 5 new stages, 10 new bots to rescue including one resembling a Helldiver from…well Helldivers and EVE from Stellar Blade. After the brief trailer Nicolas Doucet, Studio Head of Team Asobi wearing a sweet Astro Bot hoodie thanked the fans for their wondrous reception and promised much more surprises to share. Next is a claymation action/VR title from the creators of Lost in Random although the studio behind this title is called Moonhead. The Midnight Walk definitely invokes a Tim Burton vibe and it will definitely be nightmare fuel.

Hell is Us features a post apocalyptic world where if you blink you’d think this was Death Stranding 2. Except the entities you’re fighting seem like the Spider-man villain, the Spot than the Beached Things. Experience the claustrophobic Russian metro tunnels in VR as you search for someone you hold dear in Metro Awakening coming to PSVR 2 November 7th. Action fans look like they’re in for a treat with ArcheAge Chronicles from Kakaogames/XLGames coming in 2025.

Pocketpair might be readying themselves to go to court over some patent violations, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t get their “open world survival title” (Shawne Benson’s words…not mine) and absolutely not a creature collection game out onto other platforms (lawsuits are expensive, and they’ll need income to retain lawyers). As Palworld shadow drops onto the PlayStation 5 today!

Next is a surprise for the former proprietor of Ghaleon’s Sega Saturn News Page, Lunar Remastered Collection will bring Lunar Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar: Eternal Blue Complete. Given the “Complete” moniker, these games might be based on the Working Designs ports of the game…hopefully we’ll get confirmation sooner than later.

An early YouTube upload and some crafty X accounts let this one out of the bag, but Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders’s Revenge is getting 2 new DLC, Radical Reptiles which will add Mondo Gecko and Mona Lisa as playable characters and a free DLC which will add remixed music from artists such as Button Masher, Jake Kaufman, Anamanaguchi and more!

Now an announcement that is truly breathtaking, Sonic X Shadow Generations will be getting a Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack which will feature a stage where you control the movie version of Shadow the Hedgehog whose voice is none other than Keanu Reeves. This pack will come out December 12th and owners of the Digital Deluxe version of the game will have it as part of their purchase. The father of Final Fantasy greets us as he talks about Fantasian Neo Dimension as it escapes its former Apple Arcade exclusivity. Featuring over 150 handmade diorama backgrounds, it features a unique battle system where you don’t have to tackle random battles immediately but rather bank enemies in an alternate dimension. When you are ready to fight you can adjust the trajectory of your attacks for maximum damage! Experience a whole new take on the RPG when it comes out December 5th. Next we get an extended look at Dragon Age: The Veilguard where your player character takes Corius the Icetalon, also there wasn’t a single top surgery scar in sight…

Normally a trip to the lake house would be a fun time…but when the place you’re visiting is actually a Federal Bureau of Control’s research station, maybe it might not be as fun as you would think. Nonetheless you won’t have to wait too long to make that determination as Alan Wake 2: The Lake House will be out in October.

Next I’m going to be asking a philosophical question…do I want to pay $600 dollars to BE Helmut Kruger? While I ponder it and try not to take out my credit card. Hitman World of Assassination (PS VR2) will put you in the suit of Agent 47 as you earn your keep at the ICA one mission at a time on PS VR2, this December.

Celebrating Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver’s 25th anniversary Crystal Dynamics and Aspyr will be remastering and re-releasing both Soul Reaver titles in Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered. Play as the vampire Raziel, whose evolution irked Kain so much that the latter casted the former aside as you take your revenge against your former master.

Fear the Spotlight from Blumhouse games certainly has an appreciation for PlayStation 1 graphics as you play as Vivian, a young lady who along with her friend Amy performs a seance find themselves being hunted by a monster. Get ready for some retro inspired scares as the title will be out on October 22nd.

If you want something a little less scary and more horticultural, Towers of Aghasba might be for you. Meet some eclectic folks, build your village and raise some crops, if you’re feeling proud of your works, you can even invite a friend to explore and enjoy your handiworks. This game will also have the distinction of being one of the few PlayStation games to launch as an Early Access title. So this November help cultivate the land, and possibly this game…with your feedback!

New that is relevant for Benny Rose and his son. LEGO Fortnite is getting a split screen mode, so this father and son duo will not have to bicker to hold the controller. But speaking of controllers there will also be an exclusive light blue Fortnite controller coming out later this year…sadly there will be no DLC or V-Bucks tied to this controller…when you buy this controller, you get a controller…that’s it.

Dynasty Warriors Origins looks like it’s come a long way from its PlayStation 2 debut title. You still kill hundreds of men in each stage, but visually it’s nipping at Square Enix level production quality. Let’s see if Omega Force has stepped up their game as the title releases January 17th 2025.

Monster Hunter has come a long way from a niche title that debuted on the PS2 and now lines to play the demo of any iteration at conventions will usually consist of a multi-hour wait. Monster Hunter Wilds has you seeking the mythical White Wraith in the untamed wilds! This trailer also detailed the pre-order incentives as well as bonuses that will be granted if you have saves from Monster Hunter World and it’s DLC Iceborne. More on the title will be revealed at the Tokyo Game Show 2024 edition of Capcom Online Program which is set to air September 26th at 10am EST/7am PST.

LEGO Horizon Adventures’ trailer has a way too whimsical tone as it feels like it would be the same mode they use to promote The LEGO Movie. From the quite on the nose trailer, it looks like Aloy will be traveling with her friends, dressing up and even decorating her village and some of those decorations look way out of place on an Earth that has suffered a cataclysmic event. Because nostalgia moves copies, it looks like some of the costumes will have her looking like Sackboy, Ratchet and Rivet. If you’re one of those people that need more Horizon then this one’s for you, as Aloy’s debut adventure Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered and features enhancements which will put it on par with it’s sequel Horizon: Forbidden West. Coming October 31st, Sony will be offering an upgrade path for owners of the PS4 original for a small fee.

Gooners are gonna goon as Stellar Blade will be getting a photo mode allowing you to dress up, pose and snap pictures of Eve and her friends. If you were a fan of the game’s soundtrack you can finally listen to it without booting the game as it will be available on various streaming platforms and third the crossover that is sure to make jaws hit the ground as Stellar Blade X Nier: Automata DLC has been announced and will release before the end of the year.

With September coming to an end in less than a week, October’s PlayStation plus games got a minute of this showcase’s time as subscribers can add WWE 2K24, Dead Space and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus to the library of games that they’ve claimed but will never download and play!

The Dual Sense and PlayStation 5 Console covers get a trio of new colors as Indigo, Pearl and Teal join the fray in what Sony calls The Chroma Collection. Mark Cerny then makes an appearance to give a shorthand on the PlayStation 5 Pro as well as show a montage of titles that will be enhanced by their new half-step hardware. Guys just make sure you release the thing in Gray and have it feature the original colored PlayStation logo and it’ll sell gangbusters!

The showcase closes out taking us to the furthest reaches of Japan, Yotei. The narrator is making the area seem like a place where people go to get away, but yet the person they are speaking to is trying to do anything, but get away…in fact they seem to be on the hunt. We’re shown a wanted poster and then a cut to a masked individual wearing a straw hat. Sucker Punch’s logo is shown and we are treated to a beautiful montage of your player character riding a horse on various plains. The next segment has this masked swordsman facing off against other ronin. The next cut it is revealed the masked figure is a woman and it closes out on a quick action montage ending with 2025 written across the screen. If the Sucker Punch logo towards the beginning of this clip didn’t clue you in, this is the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima as this one is called Ghost of Yōtei.

So that wraps it up for this latest edition of State of Play. We had some pleasant surprises, a couple of remasters, software for the PS VR2 and aside from the TMNT and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver leaks most things were not revealed early. As be are on the eve of Tokyo Game Show Sony has definitely lead off on a good foot and I’m sure this will build up some good will until a majority of their fanbase complains that they couldn’t get their hands on the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection…it’s always ups and downs with this company as of late.

Let’s hope they have more ups than they have downs. Meanwhile it’s not a bad time to be fans of videogames…right?

