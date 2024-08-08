Several top VR studios assemble for the first VR Games Showcase event next week

Heads up virtual reality gaming fans, there’s a new VR-focused event happening next week which should hopefully provide us with a plethora of new announcements from a number of top VR studios.

Dubbed the VR Games Showcase, the event will take place on August 15th, 2024 at 9:00am PT/12:00pm ET on their official YouTube channel. The 20-ish minute show will feature 15 titles for a multitude of VR headsets including the Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2, Pico and PC VR.

Have a look at the event trailer, and make sure to set a reminder for the actual show. Also check out the official Showcase site, here.

VR Games Showcase Final Trailer | 15 August, 9am PT



Seven top VR studios are coming together to share major announcements and updates at the first VR Games Showcase on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 9am PT. Viewers can expect new game reveals, updates on announced projects, and new platform reveals for previously released classics. The show will air on a brand new YouTube channel and through official co-streaming partners including IGN and Future Games Show. Together these studios will feature more than 15 games in a 20+ minute show, including titles coming to Meta Quest platforms, PlayStation VR2, PC VR headsets, and Pico. The show has been created and curated by former members of UploadVR, HTC Vive, and Fast Travel Games, and is the first in a new series of VR showcases, with more announcements to come. The VR Games Showcase features some of the biggest developers in the industry including: Beyond Frames & Combat Waffle : Revealing the first gameplay of Escaping Wonderland, plus fresh looks at Silent North and Grim.

: Revealing the first gameplay of Escaping Wonderland, plus fresh looks at Silent North and Grim. Fast Travel Games : Sharing a brand new game announcement, plus updates on internal and publishing projects.

: Sharing a brand new game announcement, plus updates on internal and publishing projects. Flat2VR Studios : A first sneak peek at what’s to come from the new studio porting classic games to VR.

: A first sneak peek at what’s to come from the new studio porting classic games to VR. XR Games : Debuting the first gameplay from the highly-anticipated HITMAN 3: VR Reloaded for Meta Quest 3.

: Debuting the first gameplay from the highly-anticipated HITMAN 3: VR Reloaded for Meta Quest 3. nDreams : Sharing updates on announced projects and the reveal of a brand new publishing title.

: Sharing updates on announced projects and the reveal of a brand new publishing title. Vertigo Games : Debuting a surprise game announcement from the team behind Arizona Sunshine II and After The Fall.

: Debuting a surprise game announcement from the team behind Arizona Sunshine II and After The Fall. Schell Games: Sharing updates on its horror hit, Silent Slayer, and a peek at what’s next for the studio. Many of the featured titles will then be shown to press and content creators in the recently announced Home of XR megabooth at Gamescom 2024. “We’ve been working on the VR Games Showcase for the better part of a year,” said Jamie Feltham, co-creator and host of the VR Games Showcase. “Our goal with this platform is to deliver a focused line-up of blockbuster titles. If you already own a headset, you’ll see plenty of new games to look forward to. If you don’t have a headset, we aim to show you that there’s never been a better time to jump into VR.” As the show airs you’ll be able to keep up with all the announcements on the VR Games Showcase website and find all the information on where to wishlist and pre-order, or check out studios’ past games.