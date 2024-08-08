Nintendo eShop Update: SteamWorld Heist II, Cat Quest III

It’s a great week for sequels arriving on the Switch this week. Not only do we have Steamworld Heist II — a sequel nearly nine years in the making — we also have Cat Quest III. Dustin has already raved about Steamworld Heist II (short version: play it!), while we should have our Cat Quest III review up pretty soon. Both are great additions to their respective universes, and well worth your time.
There are also plenty of other games for Switch owners to choose form this week, so see the full list below!
- SteamWorld Heist II – Get ready for an epic adventure on the high seas in this sequel to the critically-acclaimed SteamWorld Heist game! All is not well on the waves of the Great Sea – the waters are turning corrosive and eating away at the metal bodies of its robotic denizens. As the captain of a rag-tag crew of Steambots, you’ll lead the way through intense turn-based gunfights, where bullets can ricochet with deadly precision. This time around, there’s a world-map to explore, but be careful – there are no turns to take on the Great Sea, so you’ll have to engage in real-time naval combat against enemy vessels. Also new for this sequel is a job system with in-depth character customization options. With more than 150 weapons, utility items and ship equipment pieces, you can strategically craft your crew to best fit the mission at hand. Plunge into the adventure when SteamWorld Heist II launches for the Nintendo Switch system today!
- Cat Quest III – In this cute and casual action RPG, you’ll play as a swashbuckling feline privateer sailing the Purribean in search of the North Star, a long-lost mythical treasure. But beware: The seas are swarming with Pi-rats, under orders from the Pirate King to hunt you down! Explore a gorgeous new world solo or in local co-op* and encounter fierce battles with the newly refined combat system, now featuring weapon swapping and tighter attack combos. And, for the first time in the series, sail the seas and battle in your very own ship! The Purribean is yours to explore when Cat Quest III launches for Nintendo Switch today. A free demo is also available on Nintendo eShop.
- My Nintendo Splatoon 3 Grand Festival Sweepstakes – Listen up! The My Nintendo Splatoon 3 Grand Festival Sweepstakes** is going down. Enter for a chance to win a stylish prize package inspired by the Splatoon 3 game event! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/f69e00bf7a23a495.
- Borderlands Franchise Sale – Celebrate the upcoming Borderlands film with discounts on the iconic franchise that defined the looter-shooter genre! Get great deals on Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. This sale ends on Aug. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
- Save on Multiplayer Games During the Play Together Sale! – Gather your friends and family and share good times with games for the Nintendo Switch system! For a limited time, find great deals on select multiplayer* games when you shop on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device. Don’t forget, My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points*** on qualifying digital purchases. You can then redeem your Gold Points towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships**** and more. Hurry – these fun-for-all deals last through Aug. 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT! For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/#play-together-sale.
- Anime Dance-Off – Party Total
- Arcade Archives THE FINAL ROUND
- Bid Battle: Auction War Simulator Storage Hunter – Available Aug. 9
- Billy Bumbum: A Cheeky Puzzler
- Boom Robots – Available Aug. 9
- Broken Roads
- Bullet Time – Available Aug. 10
- Cats Hidden in Magic Places
- Cat’s Request – Available Aug. 14
- Crazy Stars: Sport Climbing
- Delirium
- Demon Go!
- Drone Pilot: Extreme Flight Simulator
- EGGCONSOLE ARGUICE NO TSUBASA PC-8801mkIISR
- Ein’s Sword3
- Escape from the Pharaoh’s Tomb – Available Aug. 9
- Fate/stay night REMASTERED
- Gray Dawn
- Imposter Sort Puzzle
- JALECOlle Famicom Ver. Yokai Club
- Kanna Maze
- Looped: Love at first sight
- Love is all around
- Lovely Crush
- Moonshot – Available Aug. 11
- Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid
- Omochapon
- Otherwar
- Plastomorphosis
- PumPum
- Road To Valhalla
- Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse – Available Aug. 14
- Shikon-X Astro Defense Fortress
- Skelethrone: The Chronicles of Ericona
- Slot & Learn HIRAGANA
- Sokomage
- Spin & Match Puzzle Learn at Once 3 Languages
- Star Galaxy Academy: Princess Legacy
- SteamWorld Heist Complete Bundle
- Sugoi Girls: Exotic Egypt
- Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
- SUSHI Drop
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles
- The Books Tale: A hop adventure! – Available Aug. 11
- The Legend of Dark Witch Episode 2
- The Little Mermaid: Ariel and the Star Festival
- Tiny Pixels Vol. 1 – Ninpo Blast – Available Aug. 14
- The Super Robot Bros
- Train Your Brain! Spot the Difference with Japanese landscapes
- VIVIDLOPE
