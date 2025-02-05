Dig VR is coming to PS VR2 and SteamVR next month

DIG VR, the very unique construction-sim VR experience which is already available for the Meta Quest, is officially building towards a PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR release next month! Will Wired Productions offer a £500k Collector’s Edition for these platforms? We’re guessing… no. But either way, we’re excited that the game will be available for more headsets and players soon.

Check out the new Dig VR release date trailer, and dig into the release on March 20th, 2025. For now, make sure to also listen to DIG FM, which is a digital radio station designed for construction workers… and DIG VR players.

DIG VR Release Date Trailer | PS VR2 & Steam VR | ESRB:



DIG VR screens:

Publisher Wired Productions and award-winning developer Just Add Water are thrilled to announce that DIG VR will be launching on STEAM VR and PS VR2 platforms on March 20th, 2025. DIG VR received critical acclaim on the Meta Quest for its light-sim gameplay, charming sense of humour, and stunning soundtrack. Now, thanks to the sheer volume of people calling for it, Steam VR and PS VR2 players will have the opportunity to delve into the digging action. Capturing the sheer joy, adrenaline and frustrations of life on a digger, DIG VR is an exciting experience for both novices and pros. Starting with nothing more than a mini-digger and a dream, players will work up to earning the keys to a colossal excavating machine with a diverse set of attachments to overcome the most challenging of jobs. Dig, delve, dredge, and discover the love of all things excavational in DIG VR! DIG VR players can expect: Choice of authentic & simplified controller schemes

Full Career Mode Campaign with options for both serious & casual players

Control powerful machinery, with up to 4 machines in a range of sizes

Unlock up to 7 unique tool heads to attach to the digger. Which includes a bucket, Breaker, Circular Saw, Auger, Trimmer, Compactor and Grabber.

Over 70 customisation options to unlock for your digger, including decal, paint & skins

Play quirky mini-games, or enjoy the zen sandbox mode

Featuring the first ever dynamic dig-able terrain in VR that can be dug, moved and dumped. DIG VR is out now on Meta Quest and will be coming to Steam VR and PS VR2 on March 20th. You can Wishlist the game on Steam. Sign up for more information via DigVRgame.com, tune in to DIG FM, the brand-new digital radio station designed for construction workers globally, and keep up to date with the latest news via the game’s social media channels TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.