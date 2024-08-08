You like-ah the Pepper Grinder? Have-ah some on more consoles

Brendan on the site has had more than a twist with Pepper Grinder and he thoroughly enjoyed the gameplay, visuals and as he states it “slapping soundtrack”. However it’s initial release was only on the PC and the Nintendo Switch and that left players outside of those platforms waiting for the engine to rev up. Well the team at Devolver and developer Ahr Ech finally pulled the cord and let the game rip on the PlayStation and Xbox platforms!

Pepper, a swashbuckling pirate is washed ashore on a mysterious island due to a freak storm and to add insult to injury her precious plunder was pilfered by the horned locals known as the Narglings. With little on her person and the hopes of retrieving her booty looking bleak, she runs into a drill named Grinder that will empower her to take back what she rightly stole in this challenging platforming title!

Pepper Grinder is now available on the PlayStation and Xbox for $14.99 and it is also available on the PC and the Switch at the same price point.

Pepper Grinder | Out Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One



