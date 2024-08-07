Metis’ voice actor revealed as ATLUS releases new Persona 3: Reload’s Episode Aigis – The Answer – trailer

While it was announced roughly 5 months ago, the Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass really hasn’t released anything substantial outside of cosmetics and music. Well this preconception ends when September 10th arrives as Episode Aigis – The Answer – will be released, giving the Anti-Shadow Suppression Weapon and her S.E.E.S. companion a new adventure which will span around 30 hours.

The trailer that was revealed today details Metis, the android who appears in the expansion and claims to be Aigis’ sister. Other details revealed that in the S.E.E.S. team will be stuck in a time loop and the only way to get out will be to enter the Abyss of Time which conveniently appears in the basement of the dormitory. Metis’ persona is Psyche and its moveset includes ice, wind and physical skills. Bringing the ebony android to life will be Lizzie Freeman who had roles in anime and video games such as Rent-A-Girlfriend, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Genshin Impact and another ATLUS title, Unicorn Overlord.

Episode Aigis – The Answer – is the final piece of the Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass, which also included Persona 5 Royal EX BGM Set, Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Set and Velvet Costume & BGM Set. It is available on digital platforms for $34.99 and for free if you are a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Persona 3 Reload (our review here) is available on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass — The Devoted Sister



