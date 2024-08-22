A phantom appears as a special boss in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis – The Answer

As if being stuck in a time loop isn’t bad enough, it seems the S.E.E.S. team is being eyed by a mysterious mask wearing phantom. If you’re brave enough to confront this being, it looks like you will have to clash with Joker of the Phantom Thieves from Persona 5! How did he get into the Abyss of Time? Why is he antagonistic to Aigis and the crew? And what do we gain from defeating him? Hopefully those questions will be solved when you put hands on the controller when Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis -The Answer-!

This expansion is the 3rd piece of the Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass which includes additional music and cosmetics. Episode Aigis -The Answer- serves as the epilogue of the main game and features Aigis becoming more human as well as gaining the Wild Card ability…the one that was wielded by the Protagonist in the base game. Will Aigis and the S.E.E.S. team escape the time to loop to see April 1st and beyond?

Persona 3 Reload is available now on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms. The Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass will cost $34.99, but it can be free if you are a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Offer ends January 31, 2025). Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis -The Answer- will come out September 10th 2024.

