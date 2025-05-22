Honkai: Star Rail’s v3.3 update is here

The next chapter of the saga of Amphoreus and the Flame-Chase Journey is upon us, and with it brings a whole new slew of content for Trailblazers to sink their teeth into and enjoy. From new characters to events, materials, bosses, etc, HoYoverse wants to drop players into Version 3.3 with a bang.

Following the suspicious activities of Anaxa and Castorice and Pollux, what awaits our heroes in Amphoreus in this patch? After claiming the Coreflames of Death and Reason, we find the Chrysos Heirs preparing for the final battle of the Flame-Chase Journey – confronting the Sky Titan. This content will introduce the new Echo of War: “Glance of Twilight”, offering players a new challenge and new materials to grind out for characters.

Version 3.3 brings two brand new 5-star characters for Trailblazers to add to their ever-growing roster of starfaring companions. Leading the charge at the start of the patch, we see the introduction of 5-star Wind Remembrance character Hyacine making her playable debut. Hyacine and her Memosprite, Little Ica, excel at supporting the team via healing but also dealing personal damage. When Hyacine uses her ultimate ability, she’ll even increase your party’s total Max HP! Whenever an ally (excluding Little Ica) takes damage, Little Ica will consume its own HP to heal your party member(s).

Additionally, the 5-star Quantum Nihility character Cipher will be released in the second half of this update. A real trickster and self-proclaimed Phantom Thief, Cipher’s whereabouts have never been able to be pinned down. Cipher specializes in targeting the enemy with the highest Max HP on the field, recording the damage values that enemy undergoes. She can also switch the target she has marked, enabling adaptive tactics in the midst of combat. When you attack a marked enemy, Cipher will follow up and do damage on her own. When she uses her ultimate attack, she’ll unleash True DMG based on the damage recorded from your marked target!

In addition to stellar new story content and exciting new characters releasing, Version 3.3 of Honkai: Star Rail will also bring a variety of new events that promise brand-new gameplay experiences. Registration for the Penacony Speed Cup Spheroid Racing Tournament is now open, where top racers are gathering for high-stakes showdowns. During this event, you will take the wheel of your Spheroid Racer and engage in thrilling speed challenges. In addition to the Speed Cup event, Legend of the Galactic Baseballer: Demon King will be running. This is a continuation of a previous update’s event bringing new content and challenges as well as fresh elements to the content you may recall from the last event.

Version 3.3 of Honkai: Star Rail released on May 21st, 2025, and is sure to keep Trailblazers’ attention the whole way through. From a super engaging new story arc, to new characters to build and add to your teams, and more, this new update has something for everyone. Remember to log in daily, because there’s a login bonus for Astral Express Tickets to make your pulls go that much more smoothly! Honkai: Star Rail is available on iOS, Android, PC, and PS5, and you can be sure that this update is playable on all available platforms.