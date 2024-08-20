Learn the Answer when Persona 3 Reload – Episode Aigis in this new trailer!

Have you beaten Persona 3 Reload? Well if you did then you’re ready for Persona 3 Reload – Episode Aigis. This remake of content of Persona 3 FES, follows a new protagonist, the sentient anti-shadows weapon Aigis. Having awakened the power of the Wild Card, the same power as the protagonist, she goes one more adventure with the S.E.E.S. team as they become stuck in a time loop at the Abyss of Time.

Meet a mysterious android who claims to be Aigis’ sister, revisit past events and possibly change the future! This new episode will feature new mechanics, difficulties and even a battle theme for you to enjoy as you enjoy this epilogue for an entry of the Persona series to sell 1 million copies in the first week of release!

Persona 3 Reload and the Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass is available now on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platform. Persona 3 Reload – Episode Aigis will close the chapter on the S.E.E.S. team this September 10th.

Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass | Bridge of Time

