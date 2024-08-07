Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit releases one more trailer before launch

I’m quite the connoisseur of fast food, but one thing I never messed with was the Ball Pit…maybe because I aged out of enjoying such a thing years ago, but lord knows what’s in those things! In Mega Cat Studios’ contribution to the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise, Five Nights at Freddy’s Into the Pit, it seems these titular play places host a portal to the past!

That’s right in the title that is coming out in tomorrow, you control Oswald…a listless young man living in a dead end town hoping for more excitement in life. He stumbles upon a derelict Pizza Place and for some reason dives into the ballpit…stumbling into a portal into the past. While things certainly look more vibrant, the truth is a bit more terrifying.

Help Oswald gather clues to solve this mystery, evade the relentless animatronic monsters chasing him down and hopefully save your family in the past and the present in this time spanning thriller!

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit will debut on PC August 8th and will come to consoles at a later date.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit – Launch Trailer



