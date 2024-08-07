Hall Effect Analog Stick Modules available for PDP’s Victrix Pro BFG controller

When I first put my hands on the Victrix Pro BFG controller it was love at first touch. So when the company announced the controller’s first module for the modular controller they had my attention. Fast forward a little over half a year later the Hall Effect modules are now available for purchase on Victrix.com and new parent company Turtlebeach.com.

For those who are wondering what exactly are Hall Effect analog sticks, rather than mechanical internals, they use magnets to ensure improved performance and reduce the likelihood of analog drift which seemingly has become a big issue with controllers nowadays (think Wiimotes). Since the Victrix Pro BFG are module swapping the modules are as simply unscrewing the existing module, popping it out, dropping in the new module and screwing it back in. No disassembly means no risk of ruining your high performance controller!

The module comes in black or white, purple tinged stick caps, touchpad and buttons. They are also platform agnostic, meaning they can be used with Xbox or PlayStation based Pro BFGs. Supplies are limited so if you want these, you best get to the linked websites that were posted in the first paragraphs. As for me I’m going to wait for some other color options, cause purple don’t work for me…now gold, that’s what’s up.



Here’s hoping this will be the first of many modules and possible parts of the Pro BFG…cause lord knows I need a new wireless dongle for mine.

The Victrix Pro BFG and it’s accessories are currently available on Victrix.com, Turtlebeach.com and various retailers where Victrix products are sold.