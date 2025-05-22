Hate cephalopods and kids, but love making a mess? Splatterbot might be the game for you!

Look I hate sweeping and mopping as much as the next person, but I’ll never cave and get a robot to do it. I just don’t think I need something mapping my house while making a lot of noise. Splatterbot from Hey! Kookaburra seems to give me validation on my reservations about robot vacuums…yet they might turn me around on these machines with the game’s crazy multiplayer mayhem.

Customize your cleaning robot and enter the arena to cover the floor with as much of your paint as possible. Collect and use power ups to hinder your opponents from leaving their mark in space and make sure they’re only seeing your color in the end. Up to four players can compete to see who will be the best robot vacuum jockey!

Splatterbot is coming to PC and the Nintendo Switch in Q3 2025.

Splatterbot – Coming Q3 2025



