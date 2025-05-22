Keep your eyes open as Out of Sight launches on PC, consoles and VR



Regaining a sense is usually something that is worth celebrating, but for Out of Sight’s protagonist Sophie, it’s a bit of a monkey’s paw. As she has regained her vision, however, it is through the eyes of a teddy bear. Sadly she has no time to mope as she and her new seeing aid need to traverse a spooky mansion, evade her captors and hope to escape in one piece! This atmospheric puzzle horror title puts you in both the first and second perspective. Take advantage of these perspectives to solve puzzles that hinder your way.

The title started off as a school project and won awards at The Swedish Game Awards in 2022, which gave The Gang motivation to take the title to the next level and now their school project is available on PC, Consoles and even VR! Now The Gang hopes you help Sophie and Teddy out in Out of Sight.

Out of Sight is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and SteamVR. Meta Quest and PlayStation VR2 versions will be incoming at a later date.

Out of Sight – Launch Trailer



Out of Sight - Launch Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube