Persona 3 Reload adds another into the chamber with an expansion pass

If you lamented that Persona 3 Reload was a remake of the base Persona 3, today’s announcement will be a tad bittersweet. On one hand you’ll be getting some of the content found in Persona 3 FES in Reload, but you’re going to have to pay extra for it. At the Xbox Partner Preview which occurred this afternoon a new trailer revealed the game’s Expansion Pass.

The pass will cost 39.99 and it’s content will be released throughout the year culminating with Episode Aigis, a epilogue to the base title. The first content drop will occur MArch 12th and is primarily a soundtrack addon, adding tracks from Persona 4, Persona 5. The second release of the pass will occur in May and consists of Velvet Room themed costumes for your S.E.E.S. team as well as some Velvet Room inspired tracks. Closing out the pass in September is Episode Aigis -The Answer- where you’ll find yourself stuck in the date March 31st, traverse through the Abyss of Time and free yourself from this nightmare!

So does this expansion pack complete Persona 3 Reload or perhaps we might get other things added back in…perhaps the female protagonist? I guess the only thing we can do is wait and see…surely ATLUS won’t leave money on the table.

Persona 3 Reload is available now on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Persona 3 Reload: Expansion pack is available now for $34.99 wherever the game is available, but can be accessed for free if you are a member of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service.

