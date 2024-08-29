Learn about some of the towns you will explore in the latest Metaphor: ReFantazio livestream

ATLUS is on its path to celebrate 35 years as a company and their latest title might be its most ambitious to date. Metaphor: ReFantazio is set in a fantasy world where the title of King is up for grabs in a tournament that can only be entered if you can wield Royal Magic. Your protagonist enters the tournament not for power, but to lift the curse that was cast upon his friend, the prince as well as to get close to and bring to justice the man who placed the curse and the murderer of the King, the power hungry former royal adviser Louis.

In order to advance in the Royal Tournament, you will need to gain renown amongst the populace and to do so you must travel the kingdom of Euchronia, gather followers, aide the populace and of course complete the tasks set forth by the tournament. In the Livestream that aired today we saw several new towns of the kingdom as well as what’s in store when you spend time in these principalities.

Time will not stop for you, so you must spend it wisely. You can participate in side quests such as animal husbandry, taking on bounties and even being a personal shopper. Thankfully you are capable of doing more than one thing at a time, so you can look at your options and choose requests which align with your schedule. The game even features a way to see how other players went about completing their quests in the form of “Traveler’s Voices” which shows what party and load out players used to take on the task at hand.

The livestream also revealed 3 locales in the kingdom each with its distinct flavor. The first is Martira which is situated near the capital and will be one of the first towns you can visit once you secure a gauntlet runner (Which acts as your mains mode of transportation). From there the world will eventually open up to more exotic locales each with its own flavor such as Port Brilehaven and the tropical isle, Virga Island. In fact you will meet another ally there in the form of Eupha, a maiden with 3 eyes!

So take your gauntlet runner, climb the ranks of the Royal Tournament, recruit and build bonds with followers and of course improve yourself as you must save the kingdom from the grasp of Louis!

If this 19 minute livestream wasn’t enough to sate your appetite for the game, you can revisit past livestreams on ATLUS’ YouTube channel, but you will be getting another showcase this fall! In addition, the game will be present at Tokyo Gameshow which will be held from September 26th to the 29th. Attendees will be able to play an expanded demo dubbed “Expedition to Brilehaven” which features some of the travel elements discussed in today’s presentation.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is set for an October 11th release date and a digital deluxe edition which celebrates the 35th anniversary is available for pre-order. The game will be coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

Metaphor: ReFantazio “ATLUS Exclusive” Showcase – World Tour



Metaphor: ReFantazio "ATLUS Exclusive" Showcase - World Tour

Watch this video on YouTube