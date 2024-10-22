Critics love Metaphor: ReFantazio as ATLUS releases an accolades trailer for their latest masterpiece

In the past couple of months a video game has made me do several things that would normally be out of character, such as leaving a hotel in the dead of night to abscond with a yard sale promoting a election based campaign at PAX West (getting the sign on a flight was a logistical nightmare) or ordering milk tea and other sweet drinks to get stickers even when I was newly diagnosed as a diabetic…

ATLUS’ latest RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio was so captivating when I tried it at Anime Expo that I would do anything to collect paraphernalia regarding it all eagerly waiting for it’s release. While I was not privileged enough to review the game for the site (Braden Czerwinski, had won the right.), I don’t think I would need his opinion to know that critics across the web have high praises for Studio Zero’s latest effort.

In fact to commemorate the overwhelming positive critical response to Metaphor, ATLUS has released an accolades trailer for the title giving those curious about the title a glimpse at what critics are saying. The game has received perfect scores from outlets such as Gamespot, Twinfinite, VGC, VG247 and it has earned the “Must Play” label from review aggregator Metacritic! (Ed’s Note: Yes, our review is publishing soon too)

Players can enter the tournament to crown a new king of the United Kingdom of Euchronia and if all the critical and consumer praise isn’t enough convince you to purchase the game. You can sample the game’s early hours in the prologue demo!

Metaphor: ReFantazio is now available on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

Metaphor: ReFantazio — Accolades Trailer | “Burn the Witch” Radiohead Cover



