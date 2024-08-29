PlayStation gamers too can play Oink Games starting September 5th

Japanese board game publisher Oink Games have been known to create fun multiplayer games which can be stored in one’s pants pocket. However sometimes the best way to play games is just stare at a screen, thus the company and developed Let’s Play! Oink Games (our previous coverage here), a compilation of the company’s offerings in a digital format.

The base titled featured such favorites as Deep Sea Adventure, Fafnir, A Fake Artist goes to New York, This Face, That Face, and the company added several other titles in the form of DLC. Each DLC title was sold at $4.99 a piece. However to commemorate the release on the PlayStation 5, a new SKU is being offered dubbed “The Complete Edition”.

Speaking of the PlayStation version, it will feature cross play with the PC, Switch and mobile version. However cross save isn’t supported but what progress would you be saving with a board game anyways?

Let’s Play! Oink Games will be coming to PlayStation 5 on September 5th and on that same day PC, Switch, iOS and Android users have the option to purchase the Complete Edition which includes all 12 games that have been released for the title in one discount bundle.

