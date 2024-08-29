Get caught up on all the Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Zombies, Warzone details from Call of Duty: NEXT

Activision and the various Call of Duty development studios dropped an enormous amount of new Call of Duty intel during the Call of Duty: NEXT event yesterday.

They touched on game systems, multiplayer experience, Zombies, Warzone, the upcoming beta sessions and more. There was way too much to consolidate into a single blog post so they published five deep dives to keep everything more organized for us. Check those out, along with the entire Call of Duty: NEXT showcase stream replay below!

#CODNext Showcase | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Zombies, Warzone & more:



Global Systems

Details content – like Omnimovement, Gunsmith changes, Global Weapon Builds, Classic Prestige, and Mastery Camos – applicable to all the different games and modes across Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Multiplayer

Details the 16 confirmed Black Ops 6 Multiplayer maps available at launch, as well as intel on the eight maps available to play during the Black Ops 6 Early Access Beta, starting on August 30. Also deep dives into the Modes, Weapons, Loadouts, Operators, gameplay features and enhancements players can expect from Multiplayer. Zombies

All of the new details regarding Round-Based Zombies in Black Ops 6, including information on the Liberty Falls launch map, Augments, Wonder Weapons, GobbleGums and more. Warzone

Details information regarding the brand-new Area 99 Resurgence Map coming to Season 1, as well as new gameplay innovations, Mastery Camos and more. Everything You Need to Know About Beta

Ready to drop into the Black Ops 6 Early Access Multiplayer Beta? Prepare yourself with this guide to ensure you unlock all the Beta Rewards, including the two exclusive Operator skins!