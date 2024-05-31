Anime Expo to host a panel for ATLUS’ upcoming title Metaphor: ReFantazio

When Anime Expo, the largest anime convention in North America announced Studio Zero’s Katsura Hashino & Shigenori Soejima would be Guests of Honor at this year’s show, the duo decided to travel to Los Angeles during Independence Day Weekend and share with fans some new details regarding their upcoming title: Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Originally announced at the end of 2016 as Project Re:Fantasy, the title which eventually became Studio Zero’s inaugural title. Set in the fantasy world where the assassination of a king triggered a tournament to determine a new successor.

At the panel which will be happening on July 5th at 10:30am. Director Hashino and Character Design Soejima will share what it is like to design a world from scratch, reveal new characters and debut footage of the game that has yet to be seen by the public. It will definitely be a treat for those who are in attendance.

Anime Expo 2024 is set to take place from July 4th to July 7th and tickets for the show can be purchased at the show’s site. Metaphor: ReFantazio is set for release on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms on October 11th 2024.