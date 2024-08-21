HoYoverse unveils new details about ZZZ, Honkai Star Rail, and Genshin Impact at Gamescom 2024

The next edition of Geoff Keighley’s wild games announcement ride is upon us via Gamescom 2024, and boy do HoYoverse have some stuff they’d like to share with us this year. With announcements for Zenless Zone Zero, Genshin Impact, and Honkai: Star Rail, players involved in any of the three big HoYoverse games were treated to some new teasers and content.

Starting off with Zenless Zone Zero, we saw a montage trailer featuring heavily on 1.1’s new content. We see a montage of the new Jane Doe releasing in 1.1 and her interactions with the gang activity she involves herself in, as well as her interactions with Zhu Yuan, Qingyi, and the others in the New Eridu Public Security. At the end of the trailer, linked below, we see a bit of a teaser for a more desert-looking area with characters having a stand-off! Teasing the Sons of Claydon faction, we get a glimpse at Caesar and Burnice! Seems like expectations for more details of these characters and the new area can be slated for Version 1.2.

Zenless Zone Zero gamescom 2024 Special Video

In addition to Zenless Zone Zero, we got a brand new Natlan trailer for Genshin Impact’s 5.0 update dropping August 28th. With new characters Mualani and Kinich on the horizon, HoYo has blessed us with a new gameplay trailer! We saw gameplay of Mualani and Kinich, including their elemental skills and bursts, as well as the brand new 4-Star character Kachina.

Not only did we get a gameplay trailer, but Xbox players that haven’t been able to play Genshin Impact on their console can rejoice! Microsoft has teamed up with HoYoverse to bring a whole new wave of Travelers to Teyvat with the game finally gracing Xbox Series X and S consoles! A surprise announcement at the end of the trailer, now PC, PlayStation, mobile, and Xbox players can explore the whimsical and mysterious realm of Teyvat together! Haven’t seen the trailer? No worries, we’ve got you covered!

Genshin Impact - Natlan Gameplay Trailer｜Gamescom 2024 #GenshinImpact #Natlan #gamescom2024

Last but definitely not least, Honkai: Star Rail got its own new trailer. Sushang and Guinafen are discussing stories about how powerful and formidable Xianzhou Yaoqing’s Merlin’s Claw and one of the Seven Arbiter-Generals, Feixiao, truly is. We hear the two discussing the wildly huge amounts of enemies Arbiter-General Feixiao supposedly dispatched all by her lonesome. As a surprise to everyone standing around in the marketplace, the general herself makes a surprise appearance after having defeated a monstrous foe!

As a follow up to the previously announced Fate/stay night collaboration, we see a mysterious light fly beyond the Astral Express, crashing into it. The crew goes to investigate, and without showing viewers who has crash landed, we hear the voice of Shirou Emiya, better known by his nickname “Archer”. With previous news about the collaboration, we may now have confirmation of a guest character coming to Star Rail in the future!

Gamescom Exhibition — "Tales of the Luofu: A New Chapter" | Honkai: Star Rail

