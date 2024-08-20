Mafia series returning to its roots in Mafia: The Old Country

Believe it or not, it’s been nearly a decade since the last Mafia game — Mafia III, which took the series down to New Orleans (sorry, “New Bordeaux”), came out way back in 2016. Today 2K announced the series would finally return next year, when they release Mafia: The Old Country.

As you can probably guess from the title, the game finds the series returning to its namesake’s homeland, ditching faux-American cities in favour of Sicily in the early 1900s. That’s all 2K is saying for now, though — but they’re promising plenty more details in December (at The Game Awards, presumably?).

For the time being, check out this teaser trailer, and keep scrolling for a little more information!

Mafia: The Old Country teaser trailer:



Mafia: The Old Country - Official Teaser Trailer

Mafia: The Old Country screens/art:



