Mai, Mai, Mai…You’ll never guess who’s coming to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Masahiro Sakurai of Super Smash Brothers fame might not have wanted to include the curvy kunoichi, Mai Shiranui in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, but thankfully SNK doesn’t seem to have the same qualms. After excluding her in the last main line Fatal Fury title (Garou: Mark of the Wolves), the company came to their senses and decided Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will head off another potential “No Mai, No Buy” revolt from their fanbase.

The successor of the Shiranui-style Ninjutsu finds herself back in South Town thanks to a tip from Sokaku Mochizuki and is now on the prowl. Using some common sense she seemingly forgoes her shinobi garb and can be found roaming the streets in an almost equally alluring skin tight leather outfit. However before the culture warriors proclaim SNK has gone woke, rest assured her traditional kunoichi outfit is available in the game as an alternate costume!

Aside from the fighter reveal, SNK also dropped a metric ton of info on the title. Revealing that the game will have an RPG style story mode (Episodes of South Town or EoST for short), character customizations, online multiplayer utilizes rollback netcode and feature crossplay. The game will also have a release date of April 24th 2025 and the game will feature a season pass that will add 5 new characters to the base roster of 17.

Pre-orders have begun on the title and if you purchase the Special Edition of the game digitally ($59.99), you will get Terry Bogard in his original look as well as a 3 day head start with the game, being able to start playing on April 21st.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will roam the tough streets of South Town April 24th 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

FATAL FURY: CotW ｜Official Trailer



FATAL FURY: CotW ｜Official Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

FATAL FURY: CotW ｜MAI SHIRANUI



FATAL FURY: CotW ｜MAI SHIRANUI

Watch this video on YouTube

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves screens:

South Town’s Finest Unite

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves brings together a diverse roster of familiar faces and new blood, with 17 playable characters at launch. Iconic fighters like Terry Bogard and Rock Howard return to the scene alongside debuting challengers, like the science prodigy Preecha and street assassin Vox Reaper. An additional five DLC fighters will be added in Season Pass 1. SNK revealed the latest fighter, Mai Shiranui, the globally renowned ninja now sporting a new look. Voice Actors: Rebecca Rose (EN), Ami Koshimizu (JA)

Bio: Mai is the successor to Shiranui-style ninjutsu. Following an important tip-off from dutiful monk Sokaku Mochizuki, this modern-day kunoichi proceeds to South Town with purpose—her intense flame and ever-refined techniques lighting up the darkness therein. Game Features and Modes

City of the Wolves blends innovative new mechanics with familiar features for a captivating and rewarding experience for both newcomers and veteran players alike. REV System + Returning Systems: Unleash the all-new REV System, offering powerful offensive moves like REV Arts and REV Blows, pushing the excitement to the max until the REV Meter overheats. Classic systems like Combination Attacks, Just Defense, and S.P.G. return, reimagined for today’s battles.

Controls for Veterans and Newcomers: Arcade Style offers precision and technique, while Smart Style allows for easy, flashy combos with simple inputs. Both newcomers and seasoned pros can feel powerful with their control scheme of choice.

A Story of Fates Intertwined: Embark deep into South Town in Arcade Mode, where fighters clash over the legacy of Geese Howard. Driven by powerful emotions and past rivalries, they race to a long-awaited showdown. Dive toward the future and uncover the truth of the epic saga in South Town’s narrative climax!

Episodes of South Town RPG Adventure: Introducing “Episodes of South Town” (EOST)—a solo RPG where challengers battle foes under unique conditions, earning XP and building skills along the way. Level up and chase the crown in South Town to forge a legend unlike any other.

Rollback, Cross-Platform, & More Online Features : Experience FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves with integrated rollback netcode and cross-platform functionality, offering flawless matches with players across any system. Choose from Ranked, Casual, and Room Matches, and watch as AI technology crafts clones from player’s styles to challenge others or even themselves!

Customization With No Bounds: Adjust the appearance of any fighter by way of outfit and gear colors, as well as distinct patterns—which are all unlocked in Episodes of South Town—and more! Players can also jam out to a vast catalog of iconic tracks across the FATAL FURY series, including additional music from another South Town classic, THE ART OF FIGHTING. Create personalized playlists to customize the background music for specific modes and rev up to the music!