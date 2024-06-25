HoYoverse comes to San Diego as Zenless Zone Zero makes its convention debut

It’s going to be a busy summer for the Live Events team at HoYoverse, as the company behind popular free to play mobile/console titles such as Honkai 3rd Impact, Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail and in a couple of weeks Zenless Zone Zero just revealed that they will have a presence at San Diego Comic Con where fans can experience the fantasy worlds the company have created and maybe pick up some merch featuring their favorite characters.

Split between two locations, a booth on the showfloor of the San Diego Convention Center and as well as the Omni San Diego Hotel which is situated next to the convention center. Walk through a replica of the newest region available to players of Honkai: Star Rail, the Golden Hour. Trailblazers can also purchase merchandise as well as take photos of cosplayers and Pom-Pom. Meanwhile the space set for Zenless Zone Zero will replicate a slice of New Eridu and it will feature a statue of Ben Bigger, a Itasha featuring members of the crew of the Cunning Hares! Proxies can earn physical goods and in-game rewards by participating in activities at the booth.

Finally Travelers can visit the Teyvat Film Studio which features sets that replicate iconic locations from Genshin Impact. Another exhibit which is at the Omni San Diego Hotel is the Teyvat Fashion show, which showcases concept art as well as fanart of characters in fan designed garb. Like the other booths from the company, attendees can claim rewards both physical and in-game by interacting with activities in the booth.

I wish I had the funds and time to chase all these cool activations taking place around the world. I’m sure those attending San Diego Comic Con will have a fantastic time no matter which game from HoYoverse’s portfolio you enjoy.

San Diego Comic Con will be occurring from July 25th to the 28th at the San Diego Convention Center.

Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail are available now on PC, mobile, PS4 (Genshin Only), PS5 and Zenless Zone Zero will launch on July 4th on PC, Mobile and PS5.