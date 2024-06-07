HoYoverse lays out its plans for Anime Expo 2024

You would think with a game launching on the same weekend, the team at HoYoverse would be all hands on deck to ensure a smooth launch, it seems the team can indeed multi-task as the Studio behind Honkai: Star Rail, Honkai Impact 3rd, Genshin Impact and soon Zenless Zone Zero will be out in force at the Los Angeles Convention Center to bring an unforgettable experience to HoYoverse fans who will be attending Anime Expo.

The US’s largest anime convention will be running from July 4th through the 7th and HoYoverse plans to have 3 exhibits and 2 panels for their fans to enjoy. On the show floor there will be spaces dedicated to each of the games that are currently active. Honkai: Star Rail fans can visit a replica of the Golden Hour on the planet of Penacony. Honkai Impact 3rd players will be able to browse and purchase merchandise that can’t be found anywhere. For Genshin Impact Fans, visit the land of Justice Fontaine, entering a pop-up book landscape. Collect an Adventurer Handbook, take part in activities and collect character cards to build your own team (an activity eerily similar to the one that could be experience at the art exhibition “Endless Adventure in Teyvat: Fontaine Edition”). Like the other titles, fans can purchase merchandise and even take photos with cosplayers.

In regards to Panel programming, HoYoverse will have two panels featuring Honkai: Star Rail. The first one will take place on July 5th at 3pm to 4:20pm PST in the Main Hall, hosted by the boys of Trash Taste, they will be joined by members of the voice cast to discuss the creation of compelling characters in animated shorts. The 2nd panel of the weekend will also be an animation related one, as Tingmu Yang will be discussing the creation of the animated shorts for Honkai: Star Rail. Yang in addition to being the founder of the studio behind Honkai: Star Rail’s animated shorts has also worked on anime such as Devil Man Crybaby and One Piece. This panel will take place July 7th from 2:30PM to 3:20PM PST in room 511ABC.

So if you manage to endure the long lines to get into the convention center, make sure you swing by Booth E-95 to enjoy all that HoYoverse will be offering and if they’re giving out playing cards like they did at NYCC…look for me. I’m still trying to complete a full set!