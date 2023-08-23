HoYoverse is a triple threat at this year’s Gamescom

With three successful live service titles under their belt, you would think the team at HoYoverse would be resting on their laurels. However at Gamescom Opening Night Live, producer Zhenyu Li shared a new trailer of their upcoming ARPG Zenless Zone Zero. Life in New Eridu looks pretty exciting with its bevy of entertainment options and I guess the monster attacks. The game is still oozing plenty of style and I’m certainly chomping at the bit to learn more about HoYoverse’s third console accessible effort.

Special Participation Video | gamescom 2023:



Special Participation Video | gamescom 2023

Honkai Star Rail has offered a more accessible gameplay with its turn based RPG mechanics and the game has been garnering a higher player base as time passes. The trailer shows the next playable character to be added to the game, Fu Xuan. She is a Master Diviner and charts the course of the ship known as the Xianzhou Luofu. She is expected to debut in the 2nd phase of Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 which is expected to release on August 30th. Start saving those Stellar Jade! Also starting today, PS5 owners can sign up for the Technical Test which will provide valuable insight to the developers as they work on the eventual PS5 version of the title.

Gamescom Show Video｜Honkai: Star Rail:



Gamescom Show Video｜Honkai: Star Rail

Finally Genshin Impact, which recently debuted a new region for travelers to explore, continues to reach new milestones and shatter expectations. The game’s official X (formerly Twitter) accounts across multiple languages has garnered over 10 million followers. The game has also announced a new series of concerts dubbed Genshin Concert Tour: Melodies of an Endless Journey, which will take place in 12 cities throughout Q4 2023 and Q1 2024. The cities that will host these concerts are Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Guadalajara, Boston, Osaka, Seoul, Los Angeles, Yokohama, Chicago, London, New York and Düsseldor. Ticket sales will start at differing dates so please refer to the official concert website for your specific city.

Genshin Impact – Fontaine Gameplay Trailer｜Gamescom 2023:



Genshin Impact - Fontaine Gameplay Trailer｜Gamescom 2023

Between the pop-up shop in Brooklyn, the music event at the Oculus, the pop up gallery and now these concert dates, I definitely appreciate the love HoYoverse is giving to New York…unlike some franchises. I’ll definitely put on my sunday’s best and be in attendance at Carnegie Hall!

Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail are available now on PC, Mobile and the PlayStation platforms. Zenless Zone Zero is currently still in development and more details will come in the near future.