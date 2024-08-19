Get a first look at the Nintendo Museum on a special live stream today

Back in 2021, amidst managing their various money printing franchises, Nintendo announced that they would be building a museum in Uji, Kyoto, Japan that will finally allow the public to view artifacts from the company’s 100+ year history. Built on the site where the company used to manufacture its products, the museum was projected to open Fall of 2024. Well August is coming to a close and the drums of pumpkin spice are starting to pound, Nintendo announced via social media that they will be holding a presentation today at 3pm PST/ 6pm EST to give fans a glimpse of the archives.

This Nintendo Museum Direct will last 10 minutes and as usual the company has to caveat that there will NOT be news regarding the company’s Switch successor. While I wholly believe there will not be news regarding this next console…but perhaps something in the museum might give us clues as to what’s to expect? Hahaha…but that’s just conspiratorial thinking!

The Nintendo Museum Direct will air on Nintendo’s YouTube and various social media accounts today at 3pm PST/6pm EST.

