SEGA taps Limited Run Games to produce a collector’s edition for Sonic x Shadow Generations

A little over five years ago, a small indie developer started a company so they could release a physical copy of their game and little did they know what a revolution they sparked. Limited Run Games is probably the biggest 3rd party physical games producer and in their lifetime has had a hand in creating bespoke collector’s editions for gamers. They company has earned the trust of companies such as Ubisoft, Konami, EA and now it seems it’s ensnared another large publisher into their web, SEGA…

That’s right the home of Sonic the Hedgehog has entrusted the creation and sales of the collector’s edition of their next major Sonic title, Sonic x Shadows Generations. The title which is set for a October 24th 2024 release will feature a brand new story featuring everyone’s favorite edgy hedgehog, one that will delve into his history and grant him powers befitting a creature that deems himself “The Ultimate Lifeform” as he takes on the Black Doom to save the world. To further add value to this package, this title will also feature a remaster of 2011’s Sonic Generations!

So while Limited Run Games’ premium edition will not be available on day one (it’s projected ship date is 2025. This package will include items which will make any Sonic fan who doesn’t nab this go green with envy. It includes the following.

Standard Edition for PC OR Physical Day One Edition of SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X Physical Day One Edition Only: Sonic Adventure Skin Gerald Robotnik’s Journal Reversible Cover

Sonic & Shadow Dreamcast Statue

Switch or Blu-ray Steelbook

Deluxe Art Book

Original Soundtrack CD

Chao Mini Figurines

Sonic, Shadow, and Classic Sonic Shoes Keychain

Commemorative Dreamcast Jewel Case

Collector’s Box

Individually Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

Personally, the artbook, commemorative Dreamcast case and the statue of the two heroes standing on a replica Dreamcast (I’m sure some enterprising modder will somehow cram an actual dreamcast beneath their feet.) has me readying my credit card. However I might need to act a little financially responsible. If you’ve got that extra scratch and you want to flex, you can head over to the Limited Run Games website and pre-order this package for the platform of your choice for $249.99.

Sonic x Shadow Generations will dash onto PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms on October 24, 2024.