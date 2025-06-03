3.5 million units sold worldwide makes the Nintendo Switch 2 the fastest selling Nintendo system in company history

Despite several tempests in teapots, it seems the general public was ready and willing to shell out their hard earned cash for Nintendo’s latest piece of hardware, the Nintendo Switch 2. From the hardware’s official launch date on June 5th, 2025 Nintendo has reported that they have sold over 3.5 million units of their latest console in just four days.

The system launched with a relatively light number of titles at least from a 1st party front Yes, we have the latest entry in the company’s Mario Kart franchise with Mario Kart World, but the other 1st party offerings include a gamified hardware tutorial in the form of Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour and Switched enhanced versions of the two Legend of Zelda titles which debuted on the original Switch. Subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass can enjoy classic titles with the service’s Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics software.

In terms of 3rd party support, the options were more fruitful as we saw titles from SEGA, Capcom and CD Projekt Red. So while a majority of the offerings are ports, they do have some unique Switch 2 features such as mouse support It certainly will be interesting to see what the hardware numbers will be after the first full month and especially there is very little chatter on social media regarding the scarcity of the system.

Have you picked up the Nintendo Switch 2 yet and if so…what games did you get? If you haven’t picked it up, what would cause you to open your wallet?

The Nintendo Switch 2 is available for the suggested retail price of $449 and if you wish to bundle Super Mario Kart World (and save roughly $30~) you can pick up a bundle of the system and a digital copy of the game for $499.