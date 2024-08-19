Jot this down, The Plucky Squire releases September 17th

The Plucky Squire (see our previous coverage, here) evokes old school top down 2D Zelda games, but the wizards at All Possible Futures dropped everyone’s jaws when they showed Jot, the plucky squire, leap out of his storybook and into a 3D world. Since then we’ve seen Jot do plenty of fanciful things winning the hearts of anyone who witnesses him.

With all this adulation, people are wondering when they’ll be able to go on this grand adventure. The wait will be over soon, as publisher Devolver Digital revealed the game will be coming out September 17th and subscribers of Sony’s PlayStation Plus can add the game to their library as part of their active subscription! Given it’s mid month release date, we’re not sure if it’s a free title for the Essential tier or the Extra and Premium tiers. Regardless I’m sure PlayStation fans are in for a treat!

This is definitely a tale for all ages! The Plucky Squire will turn the page on PC, Switch, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on September 17th, 2024.

The Plucky Squire | Release Date Trailer



