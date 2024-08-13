Dragon Ball Project: Multi MOBA runs its first Beta test starting this early next week

You would think for a series that is so focused on fighting and brawling that video games depicting it could only reside in the realm of fighting games, but alas Dragon Ball as a franchise has proven to be more versatile than many give it credit as Bandai Namco recently revealed that Goku, the Z-Fighters and their foes will be duking it out in 4v4 skirmishes to obtain the Dragon Balls.

Dragon Ball Project: Multi (final name pending) will be a mobile based multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) featuring your favorite Saiyans. The game is expected to be free to play (so I’m going to expect monetization in the form of costumes, announcer packs and who knows what else) and will be on iOS, Android and PC. Unlike other titles *cough* Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero *cough*, fans won’t have to wait long or attend a convention to give the game a try as Bandai Namco announced an open beta will be taking place 8/19 11 pm PST / 8/20 2 am EST to 9/2 10:59 pm PST / 9/3 1:59 pm EST.

Please be aware of certain caveats such as any progress made will not be transferred to the final title and PC access to the beta will be restricted to certain regions. For full details of this first Region Beta, please refer to the game’s official website here.

So are you willing to give MOBAs a shot now that it’s got a Dragon Ball sheen? Or will you stay pure and believe combat should be a one on one affair. Either way it’ll be interesting to see where this title goes in the future and perhaps like Dragon Ball Dokkan Battle it will bring in fans and most importantly revenue to Bandai Namco!

DRAGON BALL PROJECT: Multi – Regional β Test Trailer



DRAGON BALL PROJECT : Multi - Regional β Test Trailer

DRAGON BALL PROJECT: Multi – screens: