Co-op party platformer Crossy Road Castle leaps onto consoles next month

Rejoice Crossy Road fans, Hipster Whale’s uber popular co-op party title, Crossy Road Castle, is finally headed to console platforms quite soon. We honestly put tons of hours into the original Crossy Road variants, but this platformer has done quite well for itself as well.

This is not the classic experience however, since Crossy Road Castle offers up local couch co-op as well as online cross-platform multiplayer for players of all ages and skill levels.

Those interested can pick up the game for the PS5, Xbox platforms and the Nintendo Switch on September 11th, 2024 for under $20.

Crossy Road Castle Console – Release Date Trailer:



Crossy Road Castle, the co-op party platformer with over 350 million downloads worldwide from developer Hipster Whale, jumps for joy onto Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Join family classics, Chicken and the Crossy Road Crew, as they celebrate ten magical years and leap onto new platforms. Choose from a colorful cast of characters to crash and conquer the many floors each tower has to offer. Crossy Road Castle’s dynamic gameplay caters to all ages and skill levels. Squad up and smile with friends and family thanks to local couch co-op and online cross-platform multiplayer. Traverse a whimsical world of wonders, gallivanting through each castle and its maze of obstacles to unlock all ten towers (ten…FOR NOW!!). Work together or spring about solo to cross chasms, jump past pipes, shoot out of cannons, and find a path to the next challenge. Stack coins and cash them in to unlock over 150 collectable characters and show off stylish, silly hats. Vault through a loving homage to classic era of coin-op arcades reimagined in a vivid voxel aesthetic. With thousands of easy-to-learn, satisfying-to-master levels chosen procedurally so players don’t hit the same run twice, and fresh new content and limited-time events dropping regularly, Crossy Road Castle has heaps of content to leap across. Cross-platform functionality and seamless UI integration mean friends around the world are now just around the corner! “We love making fun games for everyone to enjoy from all walks of life,” said Clara Reeves, CEO of Hipster Whale. “Regardless of your skill level or familiarity with platformers, we want players to pick up a controller and hop right in, and can’t wait to see how the console community conquers the castle.” Crossy Road Castle will debut on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on Sept. 11, 2024 for $19.99 USD. It will support English, Arabic, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Dutch, French, French (Canada), German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Spanish, and Turkish languages. To learn more and stay up to date, follow Crossy Road Castle’s official website, X/Twitter, Tiktok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and the Discord community.