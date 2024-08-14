Players of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will experience the Android and Cell Sagas

Two weeks after Bandai Namco revealed that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will cover the Saiyan and Namek sagas, the publisher releases a trailer declaring that players will also experience the Android and Cell Saga in the upcoming fighting game built in Epic’s Unreal Engine.

That’s right, you’ll be able to witness the arrival of a mysterious youth wielding a sword who seemingly dispatches a reincarnated Freeza with ease, the vile doctor from Goku’s past back to take revenge on the adventurer who ruined his organization’s plot for world conquest. Witness the Prince of Saiyans catch up to his accursed rival as he too ascends to the vaunted Super Saiyan State. These and many more memorable moments can be recreated in the confines of this latest entry of the Budokai Tenkaichi series of games. In fact seeing Dr. Gero firing a beam that decimates the city landscape is probably something I can’t say I’ve seen outside of a cutscene. The destruction that can be wrought in this game is truly revolutionary for this franchise.

I’m sure in a couple of weeks we’re going to learn that the Buu Saga and possibly arcs from Dragon Ball Super will be playable in game…that’s all fine and dandy. However Bandai Namco, please throw us a bone and let us know some of the movie exclusive characters will be playable. Free Bardock, Hirudegarn and Janemba!

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is coming out October 11th 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S.

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO – Android Saga Character Trailer



