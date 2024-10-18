Bandai Namco reveals at NYCC that Dragon Ball Daima will be making a full court press in the company’s various Dragon Ball games!

New York Comic Con has officially started and one of the con’s many panels include one about Dragon Ball Daima, the new series which sees the principles of the Dragon Ball franchise regressing in age and going on a brand new adventure into the demon realm. Amongst the topics discussed included video games, which the series saw it’s debut in the recently released Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO.

Well you’re gonna see a lot more Daima in your Dragon Ball games as the following were things announced at the panel. First the in addition to Goku Mini being playable Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO’s second DLC will see Vegeta (Mini) and Glorio join the game’s voluminous roster. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will get a series of DLC featuring the world of Daima as we will “Adventure through the Demon World”. Thirdly, the Dragon Ball game that refuses to stop getting updates Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will see Goku (Mini) join the roster and some of his skills can be equipped by The Future Warrior, the main character of the game.

So while Dragon Ball Daima only recently started airing, We’re certainly gonna see it in all facets of Dragon Ball media and given this is the last major work left to by the late Akira Toriyama I wouldn’t have it any other way!

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 are available now on various platforms.

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO – Season Pass DLC 2 Teaser Trailer



DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – DAIMA – Adventure Through The Demon Realm DLC – Announcement Trailer



DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 – FUTURE SAGA Chapter 2 – Goku (Mini) Trailer



