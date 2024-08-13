Ferrari teams up with Gameloft to present the Ferrari HP Esports Asphalt Series in Asphalt Legends Unite

Looks like it might pay to play Gameloft’s Asphalt Legends Unite as Ferrari has chosen this game to host its first Esports competition. The Ferrari HP Esports Asphalt Series will allow the game’s player base regardless of skill to duke it out for €20,000 cash prize pool and €5,000 in prizes.

The series will consist of 4 qualifier events that will take place during the months of August through September. Each qualifying will feature a specific model of a Ferrari automobile, so that only player skills will determine the winner. The top two racers of each qualifier will then participate in the finals that will take place in December at Ferrari Land in PortAventura World located in Salou, Spain.

Asphalt Legends Unite is a free to play racer that is available on PC, Switch, iOS, Android, as well as the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. The game offers cross save and cross play meaning you can start on the PC and move to iOS if you want your racing on the go. Nabbing such a prestigious auto brand such as Ferrari says quite a lot about the quality of the game.

With the first qualifying event of the Ferrari HP Esports Asphalt Series starting on 8/15 those looking to straddle to the starting line can sign up for the competition at the link here.