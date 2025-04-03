Agent 47 receives a new assignment as Hitman: World of Assassination Signature Edition targets the Nintendo Switch 2

Hitman World of Assassination was quite the sensation when it was originally released, creating water cooler moments as players would congregate and discuss the trials and tribulations of taking out their targets in locations such as Sapenzia, Miami, Chongqing and more. Soon Nintendo Switch 2 owners will be experiencing it all…on the go as Hitman World of Assassination Signature edition arrives during the console’s launch period (We don’t talk about the cloud edition…).

With over 9 years worth of content, players will be able to tackle the riveting story that initially spanned over 3 games, 100s of contracts which lets you hunt on the game’s 20+ locations and experience the tension of elusive targets (although Conor McGregor will forever be out of reach).

Pre-orders for the Signature Edition digitally will reap the Signature Pack which contains 2 outfits, a gold wrench and colorful mushroom. If you pre-order the physical version you will get the Signature Pack as well as a Quack Pack, where you’ll get a green suit for Agent 47 and a green Duck. I’m not quite sure what IOI is trying to convey with this content…but I’m sure they’re up to something!

Hitman: World of Assassination will quietly insert itself onto the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 2025. Hitman: World of Assassination is also available now on PC, Switch (via cloud), the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.