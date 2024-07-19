Try out the latest fighter announced for Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age at EVO 2024

If you’re going to be attending EVO 2024 this weekend and you’re not one of the few Fighting Game Gods expecting to have an appearance on the main stage, you might need something to occupy your time. Thankfully the modern iteration of EVO is more akin to a convention/festival and there are plenty of things to do for those who got trounced from the brackets. So rather than sulk and bemoan your lack of skill, maybe look into a new fighting game that you could possibly dominate in.

Maximum Entertainment revealed that their 2v2 fighting game Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age will be playable at the Las Vegas-based event this weekend and this will be the first time players will be able to get their hands on one of the game’s newest characters. Damkina, a flapper-esque fighter who seems to exude an Egyptian energy is quite a mysterious figure. She’s got possession of a mythical artifact known as the Eye of Sēth and it is rumored that this bauble is the source to her seemingly endless longevity. I also enjoy that one of her moves involves tossing a drink at her opponent’s face and a super in which she seemingly stomps about as if she is throwing a tantrum!

The trailer released today also teased another new character, the strong woman Saga. Some details about her have been revealed, but there will be more to come regarding her and the rest of the game’s cats in the months to come.

Players looking to try out Damkina can visit the Maximum Entertainment Booth at E26, situated near the free play area and the arcade.

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age is set for a release on PC, Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year.

