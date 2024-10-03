Engage in fisticuffs during a more dapper time this December as Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age puts up its dukes!

At this year’s Evo Las Vegas 2024, when I wasn’t watching the action on the large stages, I was walking the convention floor perusing all things related to fighting games and one of the things that caught my eye was a title which featured teams of two duking it out almost akin to the versus mode of Guardian Heroes. This title was Diesel Legacy: the Brazen Age, a Dieselpunk fighter where teams of 2 fight across an arena with 3 lanes. Ahead of the tournament the Maximum Entertainment revealed the game’s 8th fighter Damkina and teased the 9th fighter, the strongwoman Saga.

A couple of months have passed and we received word that the title will make its debut on December 3rd and to commemorate this reveal the company also shared the game’s cover art, a colorful piece featuring the game’s cast including a couple of characters whose names have yet to be revealed. Currently only the PlayStation 5 version of the game will be available physically, but hopefully the Switch and Xbox Series X|S will receive a physical version as well.

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age is set to release on PC, Switch the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S December 3rd, 2024.

