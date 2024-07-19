Test Gundam Breaker 4’s netplay with its Online Network Test this weekend

If you’re not keeping your eyes glued to the goings on at EVO this weekend, perhaps you’d be interested in participating in giant mech suit fights this weekend as Namco Bandai is offering a Online Network Test for their upcoming title Gundam Breaker 4. This is open to any takers and those interested can pre-load the test client on PlayStation Network or the Nintendo eShop. The ONT schedule is posted below.

This test will let you access 21 of the 250+ Gundam Kits that the game will offer. You can team up with strangers or gather your friends to take on co-op missions. For those who are more into aesthetics than combat, you can collect parts and build a Gundam to your liking (well within the available parts from the 21 kits available in this ONT) and maybe snap some pics in the game’s photo mode.

The team at Bandai Namco also sent over these friendly tips that both beginners and veterans of the series would be wise to take heed.

Dive into quests to earn new Gunpla Parts

Approach the red Beargguy at the counter to select a Quest to play. There will be three quests available to try out. Once you’ve selected what you want to play, step away from the Beargguy, and hold the confirm button to begin the mission (the prompt will be on the top-right of your screen)

The Open Network Test offers 3 Quests to sample that will drop parts from 21 Different Gunpla Kits, giving plenty of customization options.

Customize your Gunpla with new parts!

Customization is a big part of GB4, and we encourage you try it out. The customization menu can be accessed by pressing the “Options” button on the controller and choosing “My Room” or by running into the Hangar area (If facing the mission giver bearguy, turn left and run forward through the large door).

Once a new full-screen menu loads in, select “Assemble” from the menu to start changing out parts in your Gunpla.

There are 11 slots for assembling your Custom Gunpla, each part providing stats, passive bonuses, and sometimes active skills that can be used in battle.

Equip EX and OP skills to give you an edge in battle

In the “Assemble” Screen there are tabs for each part slot, but there are two additional ones at the very end for OP and EX skills. These skills come from your equipped parts, and can be assigned to the face buttons.

OP (Optional) Skills come from equipment and are usually things on the parts like Rocket pods, Vulcan cannons etc. They operate on a cooldown after use and are accessed by holding the R1 button and pressing one of the four face buttons.

EX (Extreme) Skills come from equipment and are flashier abilities like self-healing, transformations, and weapon attack combos. They operate on an EX-meter that fills as you fight, and is expended upon use. EX skills are accessed by holding the L1 button and pressing one of the four face Buttons.

Apply paint and effects to your Gunpla to make it look PERFECT

Below “Assemble” in the “My Room” menu you will see “Paint”. In here, you can provide coloring to your Gunpla parts to make them look uniquely yours.

Paints can be applied to an individual part, or all equipped parts at once, utilizing custom decisions, or preset color patterns based on existing Mobile Suit designs like the Nu Gundam, or Dom.

You can also apply a variety of decals and weathering effects such as airbrush marks, dust, scratches, and damage. You can make your Gunpla look Factory fresh, or like it’s seen some of the roughest action this side of Jaburo!

Pose your Gunpla and snap a photo

Proud of your build? Select Photograph from My room and you will be able to take photos of your Gunpla in various iconic poses against a number of backgrounds to make their unique qualities shine.

Don’t forget that Social Media is one of the best places to show off your build. Other builders love to see each other’s creativity!

Play with others!

In Gundam Breaker 4, your custom Gunpla will serve as your avatar as you navigate the lobby area. In addition, you’ll see you share this lobby with 24 other players running around, and showing off their builds

Interact with a well-placed Emote, or form a group to head into battle as a Co-Op mission, where your teamwork will bring you victory.

Talk to the blue Beargguy in the “Network” area to join an open squad or open up for others to join you.

Show off your build as the Giant Gunpla in the center of the lobby by interacting with the console at the base of it.

Lastly, check out Bounty Hunter mode where you can challenge Computer controlled versions of other players’ Gunpla to earn rewards based on the other player’s overall power.

This is a great way to see other builds in action to see how things work well together, and find inspiration for your future builds, all while earning rewards in the process!

Mix up Melee and ranged attacks to maintain your Combo

When fighting there’s a combo meter towards the bottom right of your screen. While it’s great to see how you’re doing, maintaining a high combo meter does a lot for you.

First, if you can increase your score at the end of a mission which can increase your overall rewards, but more importantly while you are maintaining a high combo score, you get increased drop rates when defeating enemies to get more, and better parts.

While Melee weapons typically do more damage than ranged ones, ranged weapons can help you keep your combo going while you close the gap to your next target, and keep your combo flowing from fight to fight, helping you achieve S-Ranks in no time at all.