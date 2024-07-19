Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties – Definitive Edition loses the DRM as it goes on sale on GOG

Sometimes Limited Run Games’ releases feel like an elaborate joke, Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties certainly fits the bill. Despite the video tongue lashing that the Angry Video Game Nerd gave it, somehow a fanbase glommed onto the title and one of them was LRG founder Josh Fairhurst. So it was pretty surprising when Josh and team secured the rights to the game, remastered it and unleashed upon the world on March 3rd, 2024

A couple months later, the game’s reach just got a little larger as Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties – Definitive Edition is now available for purchase on GOG. So if your hang up on purchasing this title would be DRM preventing you from playing it wherever you feel…well you just ran out of excuses. Furthermore until Monday July 22nd, the title is part of GOG’s very NSFW Hot Summer Nights Sale and will be discounted 15% off its regular price of $19.99.

So learn the timeless tale of John and Jane and perhaps learn a thing or two about what could possibly be one of the worst video games ever made without having to worry about DRM!

Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties – Definite Edition is available now on PC (Steam and GOG), Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.