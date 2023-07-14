Crunchyroll reveals their EVO 2023 plans

Crunchyroll, best known for anime streaming, has expanded into games publishing and one of the titles features the World Warriors of Street Fighter. Looking to capture an audience that enjoys street fighter, they’re rolling the dice and will be heading to Las Vegas this August to attend EVO 2023.

Evolution Champion Series or EVO for short is the premier fighting game tournament in America and is considered the Super Bowl of the Fighting Game Community. So it looks like Crunchyroll made a smart bet by securing a presence on the floor of this year’s event. Between competing in tournament pools, the company hopes attendees will swing by their booth to check out Street Fighter Duel, grab some swag and take photos with characters from popular anime such as Spy X Family, Jujutsu Kaisen. The streaming company is even curating what music you’ll be hearing as they’ll be bringing DJs such as K?D, Shihori, James Landino to spin records throughout the weekend. For those who want a more gaming infused set, DJs such as Meirlin, Hyper Potions, VGR, and Kino are your best bet.

Let’s hope this collaboration between these Sony subsidies will bear fruit for all those involved. EVO 2023 is happening at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Aug. 4-6. Tickets for the non-finals portion of the tournament are still available for purchase at https://www.evo.gg/.