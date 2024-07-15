Steam’s Fighting Games Fest offers discounts for those who won’t quite make it to Vegas this weekend

If the Steam Summer Sale didn’t complete its 10 hit combo on your wallet, Steam’s Fighting Games Fest is hoping to finish off your billfold (yes…that’s a synonym for wallet). Starting from today July 15th to the 22nd, if the game features at least 2 beings duking it out in an enclosed arena then it’s likely to have some level of discount. So be it 2D, 3D, Arena, Weapons, Platform, Anime and even as the trailer declares “historical franchise” (Yes, I know the video meant “long running”, but the way historical franchise just makes me imagine George Washington spitting out his wooden teeth as he prepares to trade fisticuffs with Jesus or something) it should cost a little less to add to your Steam Library until next Monday.

So to be at least a little bit helpful there’s some not quite random picks from me, someone who dabbles in fighting games…but like most genres, I’ve never committed (funny enough I will be going to EVO at the end of the week.)

The Entire EVO lineup

Street Fighter 6 $59.99 (0% off…I guess when you’re the final game of the tournament, you don’t need to discount yourself.)

$59.99 (0% off…I guess when you’re the final game of the tournament, you don’t need to discount yourself.) Tekken 8 $39.89 (43% off)

$39.89 (43% off) Guilty Gear -Strive- $19.99 (50% off)

$19.99 (50% off) GranBlue Fantasy Versus: Rising $29.99 (40% off)

$29.99 (40% off) Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection $29.99 (0% off…I guess this is supposed to represent 3rd Strike?)

$29.99 (0% off…I guess this is supposed to represent 3rd Strike?) UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes $24.99 (50% off)

$24.99 (50% off) Mortal Kombat 1 $27.99 (20% off)

$27.99 (20% off) King of Fighters XV $17.99 (70% off)

My Picks (In No Specific Order)

Dragonball Fighter Z $9.59 (84% off)

$9.59 (84% off) Rumble $15.00 (25% off)

$15.00 (25% off) Samurai Gunn 2 $9.59 (36% off)

$9.59 (36% off) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R $14.99 (70% off)

$14.99 (70% off) Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid $7.99 (60% off)

$7.99 (60% off) Kill la Kill -IF $4.99 (75% off)

$4.99 (75% off) Nidhogg $3.99 (60% off)

$3.99 (60% off) FOOTSIES Rollback Edition $2.99 (25% off)

$2.99 (25% off) MerFight $3.59 (70% off)

$3.59 (70% off) Omen of Sorrow $9.99 (50% off)

However if you don’t care for my recommendations then browse the sale yourself at this link below and hopefully you’ll find something that you’ll put hundreds of hours in the lab!

Steam Fighting Games Fest 2024: Official Trailer:



Steam Fighting Games Fest 2024: Official Trailer

