D23 attendees can get reacquainted with Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed the weekend of August 9th

Are you heading to the official Disney convention known as D23? If you are and you’re a fan of Disney Epic Mickey, good news the game will be playable at the show that takes place in Anaheim from August 9th to the 11th at the Anaheim Convention Center. Head over to booth 3200 in Halls C/D to get your hands on the remaster of Junction Point’s 2010 classic and nab yourself a set of pins that are only available at the show.

In addition to being able to try out the Rebrushed version of the game (our previous announcement here), Warren Spector and some surprise guests will be on hand at the Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed panel taking place on Friday August 9th on the Backlot Stage. No news whether this panel will be streamed to non-attendees, but here’s hoping that some intrepid reporter will cover it for the internet at large (Won’t be me…I’m not attending D23).

If you’re not attending D23, but hope to get their hands on their demo…your wish will come true if you’re attending Gamescom that will be taking place late August. Otherwise Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed will be coming to PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms September 24th, 2024.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed | Release Date Reveal | Collector’s Edition Trailer



